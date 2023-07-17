James Cameron Denies Working on Film About Titan Sub

James Cameron has dismissed rumors that he is working on a film about the recent implosion of the OceanGate submersible.

The director slammed the claims as "offensive" Saturday on Twitter after the Sun published a report citing a source as saying that Cameron "is first choice for director" of a film about the tragic accident of the Titan submersible.

"He told the story of the Titanic so compassionately it feels like a natural step for him to take this on. Retracing the steps of those on board the Titan is a massive undertaking but there would be a lot of time, money, and resources dedicated to it," the so-called insider said in the article, which was titled: "DIVE DEEP Titanic director James Cameron in talks with major streaming network to create drama series on doomed Titan sub."

In his impassioned note on Twitter, Cameron said he doesn't "respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now."

"I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be," he stated.

In June, Stockton Rush, the founder of OceanGate Expeditions, descended into the Atlantic Ocean with four other people in a submersible called the Titan. Their goal was to view the wreck of the Titanic.

Tragically, the submersible lost contact with the surface during their descent. An international search-and-rescue effort was launched, but the submersible was not found.

Several days later, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that they had located pieces of the submersible on the ocean floor. The Coast Guard concluded that the five crew members onboard were likely killed instantly in a "catastrophic implosion."

Shortly after, Cameron, who is a deep-sea and Titanic expert, having made 33 dives to the wreck himself, told ABC News that "many people in the community were very concerned about this sub."

"A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified and so on," he said.

"I'm struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result," Cameron continued. "For us, a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded to take place at the same exact site with all the diving that's going on all around the world, I think it's just astonishing. It's really quite surreal."