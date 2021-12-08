Bond Boss Dismisses Speculation That Next 007 Will Be a Woman

"James Bond" producer Barbara Broccoli has dismissed speculation that the next 007 agent will be a woman.

Questions have been raised as to who will play the next Bond in the franchise, and while Broccoli does not have any specific names to drop, she did tell The Hollywood Reporter that a British male will continue to play the role despite rumors to the contrary.

"I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond," Broccoli told the outlet in a profile published Tuesday. "I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race]."

As to who will be at the helm of the next Bond film, Broccoli told the outlet that the door was always open for "No Time to Die" producer Cary Fukunaga to return.

"We love Cary. He’s done an exceptional job," Broccoli said. "I don’t have any idea whether he’d do another one. I think he did this because he wanted a challenge, and he sure pulled it off. But I’m not sure if he’d do another one. We’d love to work with him again."

"No Time to Die" earned rave reviews and grossed $765 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest box office earners since the pandemic hit, according to IndieWire. Working on the film was unique for Fukunaga, who told THR that he had "never worked with producers that were so creatively involved" before.

"I also knew that going into it, I knew this is their baby. So I came into it very much with the perspective of how can I do my part to try to make this a good film," Fukunaga added. "From the very beginning, we would sit at this round table at the Eon offices on Piccadilly, and Barbara would be getting coffees and teas and food and making sure everyone was fed and at the same time is completely running the meetings with 17 ideas thrown up against the wall."