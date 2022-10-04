×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: james bond | 007 | actor | producer | movie | casting

Bond Producer Reveals Age of Next Actor Who Will Play 007

an illustration of james bond 007 in a black silhouette
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 04 October 2022 01:19 PM EDT

"James Bond" producer Michael G. Wilson has shared details of what fans of the franchise can expect from the next 007.

Speaking at a Bond event at the British Film Institute on Friday, Wilson divulged the age of the actor who will suit up for the next film.

"We've tried looking at younger people in the past," Wilson said, according to Deadline. "But trying to visualize it doesn't work."

Daniel Craig, who stepped down from the role following his final Bond film "No Time to Die," was 38 years old when he took over as Bond from Pierce Brosnan in 2006. He went on to appear in four 007 films.

"Remember, Bond's already a veteran," Wilson said. "He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a 30-something."

Wilson and fellow producer Barbara Broccoli revealed during an interview last month with Variety that they were looking for someone to play Bond who will be in for the long haul — someone who could commit to the role for at least a decade.

For a while, Idris Elba seemed to be that person. And while Broccoli and Wilson had not recently spoken to the long-time Bond candidate, they were impressed with him. This does not mean he would be taking over the reins from Craig however.

"He's great," Wilson said.

"We love Idris," Broccoli added.

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off," she noted. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"James Bond" producer Michael G. Wilson has shared details of what fans of the franchise can expect from the next 007.
james bond, 007, actor, producer, movie, casting
310
2022-19-04
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved