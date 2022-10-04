Bond Producer Reveals Age of Next Actor Who Will Play 007

"James Bond" producer Michael G. Wilson has shared details of what fans of the franchise can expect from the next 007.

Speaking at a Bond event at the British Film Institute on Friday, Wilson divulged the age of the actor who will suit up for the next film.

"We've tried looking at younger people in the past," Wilson said, according to Deadline. "But trying to visualize it doesn't work."

Daniel Craig, who stepped down from the role following his final Bond film "No Time to Die," was 38 years old when he took over as Bond from Pierce Brosnan in 2006. He went on to appear in four 007 films.

"Remember, Bond's already a veteran," Wilson said. "He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a 30-something."

Wilson and fellow producer Barbara Broccoli revealed during an interview last month with Variety that they were looking for someone to play Bond who will be in for the long haul — someone who could commit to the role for at least a decade.

For a while, Idris Elba seemed to be that person. And while Broccoli and Wilson had not recently spoken to the long-time Bond candidate, they were impressed with him. This does not mean he would be taking over the reins from Craig however.

"He's great," Wilson said.

"We love Idris," Broccoli added.

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off," she noted. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."