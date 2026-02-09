Jake Paul Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance: 'Fake American'

Influencer and professional boxer Jake Paul used social media Sunday to urge viewers to turn off the Super Bowl during the halftime performance by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

He posted a series of messages criticizing the performer and later clarifying his remarks.

In an initial post on X, Paul called on users to stop watching the broadcast during the halftime show.

"Purposefully turning off the halftime show," he wrote. "Let's rally together and show big corporations they can't just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them).

"You are their benefit. Realize you have power."

"Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America," Paul continued, adding, "I cannot support that."

The comments drew attention, given Paul's personal ties to Puerto Rico. He and his brother, Logan Paul, relocated to the island in 2021.

Logan Paul later said in an interview with Graham Bensinger that the move was largely driven by tax incentives available to residents under Puerto Rico's tax programs.

Following criticism and online reaction to his post, Jake Paul issued a follow-up message to address how his remarks had been received.

"The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted," he wrote. "He's not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country."

"Moreso [sic] Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country."

Jake Paul continued to clarify his position in another post, emphasizing that his comments were not directed at Puerto Ricans broadly.

"I wasn't calling anyone a 'fake citizen' because they're from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico," he wrote on X.

"I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so," he wrote. "But if you're publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I'm going to speak on it."

"That's the same reason I called out Hunter Hess," the influencer wrote.

Jake Paul added that he was referring to what he described as disrespect toward the country.

"If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that's what I mean by being a fake citizen," Jake Paul wrote.

The dispute follows earlier criticism of Bad Bunny by Logan Paul.

In 2022, he discussed the artist on the "Philip DeFranco Show," stating, "I do find it hypocritical because Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican, living in Puerto Rico, who is privately taking advantage of the same tax program that he is publicly condemning."

The comment came after Bad Bunny released the documentary "El Apagon – Aqui Vive Gente," which addresses gentrification and the displacement of Puerto Rican residents tied to tax incentive programs.

Separately, Jake Paul has posted additional comments on X addressing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"If you don't like ICE then you can't call 911 when you're in trouble," he wrote. "If you don't respect law enforcement agents then you shouldn't depend on them."

Jake Paul also directed criticism at singer Billie Eilish after she denounced ICE during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Referring to her as "Billie Eyelash," he wrote, "When Billie Eyelash gets her home broken into it's not gonna be f**k ICE I can promise you that."