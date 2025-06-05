NFL's Jake McQuaide Escorted From Church After Demanding Porn Scandal Answers

NFL long snapper Jake McQuaide was removed by police from an Ohio church after disrupting a Mass to confront the archdiocese over a pornography scandal involving priests from the community.

The incident took place at Our Lady of Visitation in Green Township over the weekend, according to reports by the Cincinnati Enquirer and WCPO News.

McQuaide, who previously played with the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins before becoming a free agent, confronted Cincinnati Chancellor Jason Williams during a 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday. He demanded answers concerning allegations that a parish priest had accessed pornography on a church computer.

"We want to put these rumors to rest. Can you answer this for me?" McQuaide is cited as saying during an exchange caught on camera and provided to WCPO.

"This is not the time," a voice from the altar replied, according to the outlet.

"I’m sorry, Sir, this is the time and the place. I will stand up," McQuaide said, according to the video.

He then asked, "Did the priest use our parish computer to look at pornography? …True or false?"

The confrontation occurred shortly after Williams read a letter from Archbishop Robert Casey to the congregation, addressing recent controversy within the parish. According to WCPO, the letter announced that the Rev. Martin Bachman would be stepping away for a "previously planned sabbatical."

"Several concerns have been brought to the attention of the archdiocese. These have been investigated, and no wrongdoing — either criminally or ecclesiastically — has been substantiated ... consequently, like gossip, the spreading of rumors is sinful, and we should all work to overcome this tendency of our fallen human nature," Casey wrote.

Both the Rev. Donald Siciliano and Bachman maintain their status as priests in good standing, the letter stated. Authorities in Green Township confirmed that there is neither evidence nor an active investigation linking Bachman to any criminal activity.

While Bachman has not commented on the matter, a spokesperson for the archdiocese, Jennifer Schack, dismissed the allegation in a statement to The Enquirer, asserting that he did not use a church computer to view pornographic material.

Reports from both sources identify Todd Zureick as the Visitation parish member who brought the pornography allegation to the attention of the archdiocese. Zureick claimed he personally saw the explicit material, which he acknowledged was not illegal, but believed it violated a code of conduct.

He submitted his complaint to the archdiocese in April but claimed his report was not adequately addressed at the time.