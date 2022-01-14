Fans Believe Jake Gyllenhaal Has Responded to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Taylor Swift fans have gone wild after the singer's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, seemingly responded to her song believed to be about him.

Late last year Swift released a 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which was initially released in 2012 on the album "Red."

Fans immediately theorized that the song was about Gyllenhaal, pointing to references in the lyrics as well as the timeline, which puts the end of their relationship just before the release of "Red." Now they believe that he has indirectly addressed the song via a photoshoot for W Magazine.

In a photo posted to Instagram, he wears a red button-up shirt and red heart-shaped sunglasses, just like the ones Swift wore in the video for the hit single "22," which appeared along with "All Too Well" on the album "Red." There is also a notable red theme to the photo, which fans were quick to point out.

"Jakes version! I am dying!" one Instagram user commented while another added, "Red Shirt, The 22 music video sunglasses!! Jake and [photographer] Tim Walker woke up and chose violence."

"is he feeling 22???" a third Instagram user joked, while others quoted lyrics from Swift's "All Too Well."

The drama has been going on for several weeks and at one point even Dionne Warwick got involved by sending a message to Gyllenhaal on social media.

In the song, Swift sings about an old red scarf of hers that the unnamed male subject of the song still has because it reminds him of her. This was the basis for Warwick's jokes on Twitter aimed at Gyllenhaal.

"If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it," Warwick tweeted.

"It does not belong to you. Box it up, and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake," she added in a follow-up tweet.

Even shipping company UPS got in on the joke.

"This one’s on us, Dionne," the company tweeted. "We’ll mail back your things (but we would never let you walk home alone) @taylorswift13," UPS added in reference to lyrics in Swift's song that read: "After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own. Now you mail back my things, and I walk home alone."