Country Singer Jake Flint Dies Hours After Wedding

Country singer Jake Flint died just hours after his wedding in Oklahoma.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter's cause of death is unknown but according to The Oklahoman, he died suddenly in his sleep Saturday night. The news was announced by Flint's manager, Brenda Cline, on Sunday on Facebook.

"With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," she captioned a photo of her and Flint.

Cline wrote that the image was taken the day that Flint signed his first artist management contract with her.

"That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership," she continued. "Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career."

Born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, Flint began his career in his hometown before moving to Mounds, Oklahoma, where he performed extensively and established himself in the local music scene, notably performing fundraisers for the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund, which counted Flint as a loyal supporter.

"He was a real go-getter. He was always drumming up a side project, and his background was in petroleum field work. So, he was just a really hard worker," Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale said. "He was also larger than life. He easily lit up a room and made tons of friends really easily. ... He would go out of his way for people, just small kindnesses. I think that's why this is such a devastating blow."

Flint recorded his debut album, "I’m Not Okay," in 2016 and followed it up with three more albums: 2018's "Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom," 2020's "Jake Flint," and 2021's "Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge." Several of his songs hit the local charts, and in 2019 Flint was named Breakout Artist of the Year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards.