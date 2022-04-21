Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Addresses Will Smith's Oscars Attack

Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" has addressed the Will Smith Oscars debacle, saying that the family was focused on healing.

Smith has dominated the headlines since he walked onto the stage at the Academy Awards on March 27 and hit Chris Rock with an open palm after he cracked a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. She suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss, and shaved her head. Rock compared her to Demi Moore’s bald character in the film "G.I. Jane," prompting Smith to lash out.

OnWednesday, the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" was released to Facebook Watch, marking the start of the fifth season, and before the show began a title card appeared explaining how the Smith family was dealing with the aftermath of events.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing," the title card read.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," the message further read. "Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

The episode, which according to the New York Post was taped before the Oscars, then switched to a segment featuring Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris. No further mention was made of Smith's attack on Rock.

Earlier this month Smith resigned from the academy and last week the board of directors banned the actor from attending all Oscar-related events for 10 years.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the academy said in a statement.

The academy apologized for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award for "King Richard."

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry," the academy said. "This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

The academy also expressed "deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances."