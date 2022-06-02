Jada Pinkett Smith: Will Smith and Chris Rock Must 'Reconcile'

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken for the first time in detail about the infamous Oscars attack saying that her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock need to "talk this out, and reconcile."

Will made headlines when he walked onto the stage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards and struck Rock in the face after Rock cracked a joke about Jada's closely shaved head.

She suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss, but Rock insists he was not aware of her medical condition when he made the quip. Jada addressed the ordeal on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk" while speaking with her guest, the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who died by suicide after being bullied for having alopecia.

"This is a really important 'Red Table Talk' on alopecia. Considering what I've been through and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Jada said during the show. "I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is."

Jada then commented on the incident between her husband and Rock, saying that the world needed both men.

"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile," she said. "The state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

In April, Jada briefly remarked on the Oscars attack via a title card that appeared at the beginning of her show explaining how the Smith family was dealing with the aftermath of events.

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing," the title card read.

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," the message further read. "Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest."

Will publicly apologized to Rock and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after the incident but was banned from attending the Oscars or any other events hosted by the Academy for 10 years.