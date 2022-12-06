×
Tags: jack wagner | son | harrison wagner | cause of death

Fentanyl Played Role in 'General Hospital' Star Jack Wagner's Son's Death

Jack and Harrison Wagner
Jack Wagner and son Harrison arrive at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on April 28, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 01:32 PM EST

Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed.

The death of the 27-year-old son of "General Hospital" stars Kristina and Jack Wagner has been ruled as an accident, with fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by People.

Harrison's body was found in a parking lot in the North Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles in June and his cause of death was initially deferred. After his death, Kristina, 60, and Jack, 63, shared that Harrison "ultimately lost his battle with addiction," People reported. They went on to establish the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in his honor.

"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the dedication read. "We hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

On Dec. 1, Kristina took to Instagram to grieve the loss of her son on what would have been his 28th birthday.

"Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There's no second chance. There's no see-him-again. There's no nothing," she wrote. "He's not coming back. It's final. But life goes on. How do I spend the rest of my own without Harrison in it? What does it mean to be 'all right' after the death of your child, your blood? The pain will never go away."

Kristina went on to describe Harrison as "larger than life," adding that "beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion."

"He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes," she continued. "He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn't speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison."

TheWire
Tuesday, 06 December 2022 01:32 PM
