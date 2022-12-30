×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jack the ripper | face | cane

Jack the Ripper Could Be Unmasked After Discovery of Cane

Jack the Ripper Could Be Unmasked After Discovery of Cane
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 30 December 2022 11:29 AM EST

Little is known about the physical appearance of Jack the Ripper, regarded as one of Britain's most notorious serial killers who has captivated the public since his 1888 reign of terror in the streets of London.

That might change after the resurfacing of a walking cane that features what is believed to be the only known composite of Jack the Ripper etched onto the handle.

The carving is of a haggard old man's face, who appears to be glaring out from underneath a long hood, according to images published by the Daily Mail. The cane was given to Chief Inspector Frederick Abberline and his seven officers, who searched for the elusive killer, as a parting gift when they were pulled from the case for failing to make any headway.

For years it was believed that the cane had gone missing, but researchers from the College of Policing rediscovered it buried in archives at Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Warwickshire. They speculate that the face etched onto the cane's handle is of Abberline's prime suspect: Dr. Alexander Pedachenko, a "lunatic" Russian anarchist who had been living in London at the time the killings of at least five women took place.

The victims — Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly — were believed to have been sex workers. They were hacked to death between Aug. 31 and Nov. 9, 1888.

Jack the Ripper was never caught.

"Finding this cane was an exciting moment for us," said Antony Cash, of the College of Policing, according to The Telegraph. "Jack the Ripper is one of the biggest and most infamous murder cases in our history, and his crimes were significant in paving the way for modern policing and forensics as it caused police to begin experimenting with and developing new techniques as they attempted to try and solve these murders, such as crime scene preservation, profiling, and photography.  

"This walking cane is such a fascinating artifact, which represents such a historically significant time in policing, and it’s amazing that we can put it out on display here in Ryton, alongside the original newspaper cuttings, so that our officers can see first-hand how far we’ve advanced in policing since then," he added.

 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Little is known about the physical appearance of Jack the Ripper, but that might change after the resurfacing of a walking cane that features what is believed to be the only known composite of Jack the Ripper etched onto the handle.
jack the ripper, face, cane
369
2022-29-30
Friday, 30 December 2022 11:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved