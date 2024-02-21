UCF Student Defends Tracking Taylor Swift's Jet

The lawyer for a college student who tracked Taylor Swift's jet responded to the singer's legal threats, stating that his client's actions are not unlawful.

A letter was sent on behalf of University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney, in reply to several requests from Swift's attorneys asking him to stop tracking and sharing the flight details of the global superstar online.

For years, Sweeney has managed social media profiles that monitor the departures and arrivals of planes owned by prominent individuals, such as politicians, celebrities, and billionaires. He relies on publicly available data from the Federal Aviation Administration to disclose the information.

In December, Swift's lawyers issued a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, warning that if he did not cease his "stalking and harassing behavior," the singer would "have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies," according to The Hill.

On Monday, Sweeney shared his legal team's response dated Jan. 25 on X.

Sweeney's lawyer, James Slater, pointed out that his client and his company, GRNDCTRL, LLC, utilize publicly available data to monitor the jets. He contended that the @taylorswiftjets account engages in "protected speech" and does not infringe upon Swift's rights.

"Your letter's tone of alarm is unfounded," Slater wrote in his letter. "Our clients' website only provides the location of private jets using publicly available information. That information poses no threat to Ms. Swift’s safety."

Slater clarified that Sweeney hasn't posed any real threats to the singer, refuting the claim of stalking by Swift's lawyer. He also expressed doubt that Swift would take legal action but vowed to defend Sweeney's rights if she did.

Swift's lawyers and Sweeney didn't immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

Earlier this month, Sweeney confirmed to CNN that Swift's attorneys had issued him the cease-and-desist letter.

He told CNN via email that he received the letter from Swift's attorneys following headlines that focused on the singer's carbon footprint. Sweeney emphasized that he never intended any harm with his actions, as he is only compiling "public information."

"I actually think Swift has some good songs," Sweeney added.

However, Sweeney said, "I believe in transparency and public information," noting that the accounts drew high public interest from Swift's fans and that the pop icon should have "a decent expectation" that her jet will be tracked "whether or not I do it."