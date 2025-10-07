Jack Osbourne on Dad Ozzy's Final Days: We Were Just Crying

Jack Osbourne has opened up about the death of his father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, describing his final days while reflecting on the family's grief.

In an interview broadcast Monday on "Good Morning America," Jack Osbourne said the family was moved by the reaction following his father's death.

"None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love," he told ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76. A death certificate filed in London by his daughter Aimee Osbourne and obtained by The New York Times listed the causes as cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction.

Jack Osbourne said his mother, Sharon Osbourne, has been coping with a mix of strength and heartbreak in the weeks since his father's death.

"You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say, 'She's OK, but she's not OK,' " he said. "I know she feels the love … every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won't be there, and what will that be like. It's just a part of being human. We just didn't think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?"

Osbourne's death came two days after he finished his memoir, "Last Rites," which recounts his career and struggles with addiction.

Connelly read a line from the book during the interview: "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I had done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

"There's definitely some truth to that," Jack Osbourne replied. "But here's the thing, he was clean and sober at the end. And he was still Ozzy."

Jack Osbourne said reading the book's conclusion was particularly difficult.

"I think the last chapter's the hardest," he said. "He was happy. He was in such a good mood."

Despite years of health problems and multiple surgeries following a neck injury in 2019, Ozzy Osbourne continued performing until shortly before his death.

Seventeen days earlier, he appeared at a farewell benefit concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England, titled "Back to the Beginning."

"Before he went onstage, I ran back into the dressing room and I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him," Jack Osbourne recalled. "I just said, 'Crush it. You're gonna do so good.'"

Watching from the crowd, Osbourne said he and his brother were aware of the moment's significance.

"We both were just crying ... I think it was because we knew it was the last time," he said. "In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake, you know, if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone."

Asked how he hopes his father will be remembered, Osbourne described him as "someone who loved his job and his family" and "with a great sense of humor."