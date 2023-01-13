Friends Fear 'Reclusive' Jack Nicholson Will Die Alone: Report

Jack Nicholson's friends are concerned about the actor's solitary lifestyle, saying they are worried that he might die alone like his close friend Marlon Brando.

Nicholson, 85, a three-time Academy Award winner, was last seen in public in October 2021 when he attended a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Ray. Those close to Nicholson told RadarOnline that he is "living like a recluse" and that his "mind is gone," with some concerned that he might be suffering from dementia.

According to the report, Nicholson spends his time in his Beverly Hills Mansion, which he purchased from Brando for $5 million. One friend, who spoke to RadarOnline on the condition of anonymity, said Nicholson has "made it clear his home is his castle."

"But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," the source said. "Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone."

Nicholson's friends are noting similarities between his reclusive lifestyle and that of Brando. "The Godfather" spent his final years alone. He died in 2004.

"Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons," a source told RadarOnline. "His kids will visit, but they're his only connection to the world."

The insider added that it appeared as if Nicholson "doesn't want to face reality anymore and that's just sad."

Nicholson's last project was the 2011 rom-com "How Do You Know," which starred Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, and Owen Wilson, according to the New York Post. Nicholson was married to Sandra Knight for six years after exchanging wedding vows in 1962, and his longest relationship was with Anjelica Huston, whom he dated from 1973 to 1990.

Insiders previously told RadarOnline that Nicholson's son Ray and sister Lorraine have been "looking after him."

"The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him," the source said at the time. "Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor like Jack go out this way."