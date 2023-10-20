J.K. Rowling Would 'Happily' Do Prison Time for Transgender Views

J.K. Rowling said that she would "happily" serve time in prison for her controversial views on transgender women.

The "Harry Potter" author made her remarks shortly after reports emerged that a Labor government in Britain could make it a criminal offense to not call someone by their preferred pronouns.

Taking to social media platform X, Rowling posted a photo of a message reading "Repeat after us: Trans Women are Women" projected onto the offices of the British Ministry of Justice.

"No," Rowling, 58, bluntly wrote.

"I'll happily do two years if the alternative is compelled speech and forced denial of the reality and importance of sex. Bring on the court case, I say. It'll be more fun than I've ever had on a red carpet," she continued in the thread.

"See you on the inside," one fan replied. "I quite fancy the kitchens."

The post garnered a response from Rowling, who joked: "Hoping for the library, obviously, but I think I could do ok in the kitchen. Laundry might be a problem. I have a tendency to shrink stuff/turn it pink accidentally. Guessing that won't be a major issue if it's mostly scrubs and sheets, though."

In 2017, Rowling sparked controversy by liking a tweet against trans rights, and she has continued to express her opposing views on transgender issues, even dismissing concerns about losing fans because of her stance on the subject.

"Deeply amused by those telling me I've lost their admiration due to the disrespect I show violent, duplicitous rapists," she wrote on social media in January, according to the New York Post.

"I shall file your lost admiration carefully in the box where I keep my missing f**ks."

Shortly after, Rowling appeared on the podcast "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling" saying that she cares "about now" and isn't concerned about the impact her comments on transgenderism may have on her legacy.