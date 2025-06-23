J.K. Rowling Praises Upcoming 'Harry Potter' Series

J.K. Rowling has praised the scripts of the upcoming "Harry Potter" series, saying that while she did not write for the HBO adaptation, she did work "closely" with the series writers.

The British author, who wrote the bestselling books the series is based on, said in an X post Saturday that she had read the scripts for the first two episodes of the upcoming adaptation and that they are "SO, SO, SO GOOD!"

Rowling also clarified her involvement in the project in reply to a fan asking if she is "doing the writing" for the series set to air in 2026.

"No," Rowling wrote, "but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers."

Rowling will be involved in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series as an executive producer, alongside Francesca Gardiner, who is also writing the show, and Mark Mylod, who will direct several episodes, according to People.

Rowling gave her stamp of approval to Gardiner and Mylod, whom she had "interviewed," in a June 2024 X post, saying that she was "thrilled to announce [them] as our director and writer."

"Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations," she added at the time.

Since Rowling's involvement was confirmed, the series has continued to draw criticism over her anti-transgender remarks. In April, HBO's chief addressed the controversy, noting that the decision to collaborate with Rowling "is not new."

"The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us," said CEO Casey Bloys in an episode of "The Town" podcast. "We've been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called 'C.B. Strike' that we do with the BBC."

Bloys also emphasized that Rowling's "personal political views" will not influence the show's content, assuring that "'Harry Potter' is not being secretly infused with anything."

"I think it's pretty clear that those are her personal political views. She's entitled to them," he added at the time. "And if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."