Tags: j.k. rowling | daniel radcliff | emma watson | transgender | children | transitioning | apologies

J.K. Rowling Would Not Accept Apologies From 'Harry Potter' Actors

By    |   Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:52 PM EDT

After "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling shared a recent report showing that the British National Health Service did not know the long-term affects of transitioning children, fans wondered if the report would reconcile the author's relationship with the actors from the movies based on her books.

Rowling was asked if she could forgive Emma Watson, 33, and Daniel Radcliffe, 34, if they apologized for criticizing her stances on transgenderism.

When one fan posted on social media, "[J]ust waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them ...," Rowling responded, "Not safe, I'm afraid."

"Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces," Rowling wrote.

Rowling wrote an essay in 2020 that was deemed "transphobic," and celebrities spoke out against it at the time.

Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the franchise's films, spoke of his disapproval of Rowling's stance that same year, saying, "It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities."

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the movies and is a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ and women's rights, said, "[T]rans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Thursday, 11 April 2024 09:52 PM
