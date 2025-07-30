Original Iron Maiden Vocalist Paul Mario Day Dead at 69

Paul Mario Day, the original vocalist of metal icons Iron Maiden, has died at age 69.

Recruited by bassist Steve Harris in late 1975, he performed with the band for only ten months before departing, according to Billboard.

"When I sang in Iron Maiden, it was a new pub band and nobody wanted to see or hear them," Day later recalled of the band. "We were all nobodys all trying to make the best music we could and fighting for an audience."

After Day's departure, Iron Maiden brought in Dennis Wilcock, though his time with the group was also short and ended before the band recorded any material. His role was filled by Paul Di'Anno, who went on to sing on the band's first two albums. Eventually, he was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, whose vocals would define Iron Maiden's classic era.

After his stint with Iron Maiden, Day went on to perform with the English glam rock band Sweet alongside drummer Mick Tucker and guitarist Andy Scott, who paid tribute to Day on social media.

"In 1985 Mick Tucker and myself put together the first new line-up of Sweet after the hiatus of the original band. We needed a singer and when Paul arrived for the audition we looked no further," he wrote.

The band's shows in Australia soon sold out, followed by sold-out nights at the Marquee in London and a strong presence on the charts.

"Paul was a huge part of the NWOBHM [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the Warhead album," a social media statement from More said of Day's legacy," Scott continued.

"He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and many other legendary artists."

Day continued to perform as an artist after relocating to Australia in the '80s.