Former Iron Maiden Frontman Died of Heart Sac Tear

Original Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno died last month after suffering "a tear in the sac around the heart," according to the autopsy results posted in a statement on the vocalist's Facebook page.

"We have received permission from Paul's family to bring you the news of Paul's cause of death, after the results of the autopsy have been received," the post said. "His sisters Cheryl and Michelle confirmed the following: 'Basically he had a tear in the sac around the heart and blood has filled inside it from the main aorta artery and that has caused the heart to stop.' Paul's death was instantaneous and hopefully painless. May he rest in peace."

The Guardian confirmed on Oct. 21 that Di'Anno died at home in Salisbury, England.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023," Conquest Music said in a statement.

Hailing from Chingford in East London, Di'Anno joined Iron Maiden in November 1978, three years after bassist Steve Harris formed the band. Di'Anno went on to sing on the band's 1980 self-titled debut, as well as its follow-up in 1981, "Killers."

Di'Anno pursued several music projects. He briefly led a supergroup called Gogmagog and later found more success with the band Battlezone, releasing two albums in the mid-1980s.

Di'Anno also fronted Praying Mantis and formed the band Killers, which released two albums. He continued his career with other bands like Nomad and RockFellas.

"Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been traveling as a band for almost five decades," Iron Maiden said in a statement. "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world."