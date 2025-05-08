Kanye West Storms Off Piers Morgan Interview

Kanye West is in the spotlight again, this time for going head to head with journalist Piers Morgan in a heated argument that ended with the rapper abruptly storming off.

On Tuesday night, West appeared on Morgan's YouTube show "Uncensored" accompanied by his associate, social media influencer Sneako. When Morgan asked how West was doing, the rapper responded by pointing out the scenic view behind him, saying, "I mean … you see that view," and "Judge it on the view," as he conducted the interview from Majorca, Spain.

"The view is Majorca; I've been there. It's a beautiful place," Morgan replied before switching gears. "For all intents and purposes, you seem very relaxed and happy. That is in direct contrast to your public image at the moment, over the last couple of years, led by your ferocious …"

West quickly interjected.

"I already disagree," West said. "It's not in contrast — there's so many people and artists that are championing the idea of someone being able to just express who they really are and have been able to go through the war of being attacked by the banks, being attacked, you know, by the banks — that's the best way to put it. Being attacked by the banks, and to still be here with this view is, you know, that's the win. So I think that's — I'm in contrast to your contrast."

Morgan proceeded to ask West about his 32 million followers on X, which further aggravated the rapper.

"Now, look, right now you're not going to take inches off my [expletive], bro. Like, how many followers do I have?" he said.

Once Morgan confirmed the 33 million follower count with his team, West continued his criticism of the media, accusing the host of dodging responsibility and suggesting they revisit the topic "when you can count." He then promptly removed his microphone and stormed off.

"That's it for Ye," Sneako said.

A day later, West released a video for his track "Heil Hitler," which depicted a group of Black men arranged in a military-style formation, chanting a slur alongside "Heil Hitler," with some wearing animal skins draped over their heads or shoulders.