Influencer Kate Hudson's Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle

Social media influencer Kate Hudson's daughter has lost her battle with cancer.

The Ohio blogger confirmed on Instagram that her 2½-year-old daughter, Eliza Adalynn, who she shares with fiancé Chance Moore, died on Father's Day Sunday.

"My sweet baby girl. I don't know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would we brave, just like you," she wrote. "But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer suffering or in pain or frustrated with what life had become. I thought that because we knew you were dying, that your death would not feel so sudden. But it did. I wasn't ready to see what I saw."

The couple welcomed their baby girl in 2018, but 10 months later she was diagnosed with a "very rare and aggressive cancer known as Rhabdoid Tumor," according to a GoFundMe page set up by Moore. Since then, they have been documenting their journey on social media as Eliza Adalynn underwent "countless surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and study drugs."

In her Instagram post, Hudson recalled waking up and reaching for her daughter's hand, only to find her gone.

"You left last night. In a van that took you away. I wanted to run after you. But I couldn't. I have to accept this new reality...but I am not ready to let you go. I don't think I ever will be ready to move on," she wrote. "I don't know where your soul went when it left your little body. I want to believe you are somewhere with my dad and my sister....and your sister...all loved ones you never met. I want to believe you are all together. Dancing in meadows or swinging on trees or walking alongside a beach somewhere with ocean salt water washing over your toes."

Hudson added, "I also want to believe your soul transferred into us, your Mamma and your Dadda. That you left your little body and gently latched onto our souls. That we are now intertwined for life."

Rumors began swirling last week that Eliza Adalynn had died after Moore gave a health update on the GoFundMe page. He explained that their daughter had been given just weeks to live and they were now focusing on giving her a "normal" life.

"We are enjoying every moment with her," he wrote. "We cry, but we also laugh. Eliza is showing us how to live this one life we have been given."

Related Stories: