A TikTok influencer has come under fire after she "accidentally" bought a $100,000 couch and proceeded to beg for donations from her followers before seemingly suggesting it was all a prank.

The whole ordeal began early this month when 21-year-old Quenlin Blackwell posted a video asking her TikTok viewers for donations to pay for the couch, saying that she entered her card details into an online bid as a joke but ended up being charged.

"If you have a million dollars could you please donate? If you have a billion dollars can you let me borrow some please?" she asked, prompting commenters to ask why she had entered her card details if she did not intend to buy the couch.

Last Monday, Blackwell posted a follow-up TikTok video stating that she could not get a refund for the couch and revealing that she planned on setting up an OnlyFans account to make money.

"I don't want to, but I'm going to have to," she said, adding that there were other expenses that also needed covering.

"I don't want to do a job," she said. "I'm about to throw up because I know they didn't refund me."

The second video sparked backlash, with some commenters accusing her of lying and others mocking her for saying she did not want to work. After a week of being bombarded with comments expressing skepticism, Blackwell uploaded an image of a couch with holes and stains on it to her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts.

"THIS COUCH WAS WORTH IT ALL," Blackwell captioned the image.

"Created by gorillían artist suqę mì dehqüe in 1958, The 'Troll dé onlywind' is an iconic piece from the caca movement of the late 50s," she continued. "This particular work of dehqüe is a statement on the state of human society. I am so grateful and lucky to own this piece. Thank you all for the help … I now own art."

Insider noted that, on the day she posted the image to Twitter, she lost 1,283 Twitter followers and a further 3,898 followers over the next four days.