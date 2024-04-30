Influencer Slammed for Running Brooklyn Half Marathon Without Registering

A social media influencer has come under fire after revealing she had crossed the finish line of the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon without registering for the race.

"I didn't sign up for this race. I just asked the security where it started and where it ended and jumped in," Alexa Curtis shared Sunday on X, bragging that she ran 13.1 miles for the half marathon at a 7.43-minute pace.

"I didn't walk at all. I cried during a lot of it. I went to bed at 10 PM," she wrote.

Her post, which she later said was intended to be inspirational, was met with backlash, with critics accusing her of being a "bandit," which refers to a person who runs a race without registering.

It is considered controversial among runners, especially because the entry fees are poured back into the race in the form of security, medical responders, water, and Gatorade on the route, medals at the finish line, as well as a portion going to charity.

The NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half has partnered up with NYU Langone Health as its "signature charity partner," the New York Post reported, noting that the event is expected to raise "hundreds of thousands" of dollars.

More than 21,700 runners ran the 13.1-mile race, where registration cost $125 and up, on Sunday.

In a statement to the Post on Monday, NYCRUNS revealed that there was a "record number of runners" participating in the race.

"Our top priority is the safety and well-being of every one of those runners, and the bib that every runner wears is their lifeline if a medical issue arises on the course," the statement continued. "It's dangerous to run in a race without a bib, and it's also not fair to the thousands of runners who are."

Curtis' publicist, in a statement to the Post, said she "decided very last-minute to participate in the Brooklyn Half."

"It was not intentional that she did not sign up, rather she thought it would be a nice way to help spread the word via her platform about the importance of moving your body/working out and the mind-body connection as well as share some nice awareness for the Brooklyn Half," read the statement, which noted that Curtis is visiting from overseas."

"Her participation was meant to be a positive move, and it's very unfortunate that she is now receiving such negative backlash about something that was to be uplifting for her followers," the statement went on. "She did not take a medal, nor did she engage in any of the amenities provided. She ran on the side of the group, independently, and was happy to spread good news in the spirit of positivity."

Curtis has since revealed she donated $150 to Tucks Travels, a nonprofit "cause partner" for the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Half.