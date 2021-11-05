'Indiana Jones 5' Crew Member Found Dead at Filming Location

A crew member working on location for the latest "Indiana Jones" film has died.

Nic Cupac, a camera department veteran who recently flew to Morocco to help prepare for a major stunt for "Indiana Jones 5," was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes, Walt Disney Studios confirmed to the New York Post on Thursday.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed," a rep for the production told The Post. "His sudden passing was not production-related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit."

A cause of death has not been disclosed but The Sun reported natural causes.

Cupac had worked on various blockbusters including the "Jurassic Park," Harry Potter," and "Star Wars" franchises. He joined an assembled crew of roughly 100 members to prepare for filming of the stunt that involved a rickshaw. Cupac's work entailed building rigging equipment that supports cameras.

His death may be the darkest, but it is in no way the only obstacle the project has faced.

Last week, Morocco banned flights to and from the U.K. amid rising COVID-19 cases. This came just after Harrison Ford was set to fly to the country, throwing filming into turmoil. Ford's whereabouts are currently unconfirmed. He had just returned to set in Italy two weeks ago, after suffering a shoulder injury that halted production for three months.

There have also been several other delays. In 2018, Disney Studios announced that it would be pushing back the launch date of "Indiana Jones 5" by a year to July 9, 2021, because of script issues but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, delaying the premiere date to July 29, 2022. That date has once again been moved, this time to summer 2023, Disney recently announced.