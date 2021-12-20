Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dies at 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died at age 53 days after he was admitted to the hospital.

The news was confirmed Sunday by the remaining members of Il Divo — David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler — in a statement on the group's website.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," the statement read. "He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."

No cause of death has been revealed.

Marín was reportedly admitted into the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England on Dec. 8 for an undisclosed illness, according to People. The news was kept under wraps but days later Il Divo announced they were postponing their 2021 Christmas tour until December 2022 due to an "ongoing illness." On Thursday they revealed Marín had been hospitalized.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery," the singers initially wrote on Thursday, according to People.

The crossover classical quartet were brought together in 2003 by Simon Cowell, who led the tributes to Marín.

"I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now," he tweeted. "I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."