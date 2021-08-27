Iggy Azalea: Being a Working Mother Is 'Super Fulfilling'

Being a music icon as well as a mother may be tough but Iggy Azalea would not want it any other way.

The rapper, who gave birth to son Onyx 14 months ago, has been trying to find that work-life balance and while she admitted to People that it can be "really hard," it was also "super fulfilling."

"I feel way more accomplished to know that I am able to do all these things at the same time," Azalea, who has just released her album "The End of an Era" and is also running her own cosmetic line, Totally Plastic, said.

"But sometimes it can be very stressful. I like to spend the whole day with my son, and he doesn't go to bed until 7 o'clock. That's when the clock starts for me, whether it's in the studio or working on other creative projects. I don't go to bed until 4:30 in the morning, and my son wakes up at 7:30."

Azalea explained that it was a "never-ending cycle" of striking a balance in her life and this made her respect other working moms. She then reiterated how "fulfilling" her life was.

"I love knowing that all the projects I'm doing are things that my son's going to get to see one day and be like, 'My mom was really cool. Look what she did.' "

As for now, the "Fancy" hitmaker is enjoying time with Onyx while he is still a baby.

"He's just a big goofball. He's very curious, independent, inquisitive and fun," she said. "He's not worried about needing to have mom always there. He wants to run out and jump in the pool and jump off the couch. He's crazy and fun," Azalea added. "When new people come up, he's not scared of them. He wants to meet them."

Azalea revealed she had given birth to Onyx via Instagram in June 2020, explaining that she had wanted to wait until the right time to say something but it reached the point where she realized she was "always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," according to Vulture. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," she added.

Related Stories: