Report: Idris Elba Rejects Offer to Be Next James Bond

Idris Elba turned down an offer to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, according to a report.

For several years Elba's name was floated as the next 007, with producer Barbara Broccoli describing him as "a magnificent actor." But a source revealed to The Sun that the actor wanted to pursue his own film franchise.

"Fans and Barbara wanted Idris, but he wants to create something for himself," the source said. "However, he’s put forward names to play 007. He’s 'informally' in the decision-making process as he's been in talks with producers for so long."

Craig, 54, opted to walk away from the film franchise after his fifth Bond outing in last year's "No Time To Die." Since then rumors of who will replace him have been rife.

Some reports said the 007 moniker will go to a woman — speculation that Broccoli has since shut down — and others even suggested that a future Bond could be nonbinary.

"Who knows? I mean, I think it's open," Broccoli told the "Girls On Film" podcast about a nonbinary Bond last year. "We just have to find the right actor."

Broccoli said during an appearance on a Deadline podcast this week that there was no rush to cast the role. The topic came about while discussing Elba, who she admitted had been "part of the conversation."

"We know Idris; I’m friends with him," she said, according to IndieWire.

At the time, Broccoli added that she did not want to begin work on her next casting search until Craig had officially departed.

"You know, [Elba has] been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat," she said.

"I think we have decided that until 'No Time to Die' has had its run, and Daniel has been able to — well, we've all been able to savor, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not going to think about, or talk about, anybody else, actors to play the role, or storylines, or anything really. We just want to live in the moment."