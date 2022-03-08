Idina Menzel Responds to Footage of Ukrainian Girl Singing 'Let It Go': 'We See You'

Viral footage of a young Ukrainian girl singing "Let It Go" from a bomb shelter in Kyiv has attracted attention from the song's hitmaker Idina Menzel.

The video, which went viral over the weekend, shows the unknown girl belting out the tune from Menzel’s 2013 animated Disney film "Frozen" while tensions continued in the Ukraine-Russia war. By Monday, it had drawn a response from Menzel, who took to Twitter to show her support.

"We see you. We really, really see you," she wrote along with a blue and yellow heart emoji that embodies the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Menzel famously portrayed the character Elsa in "Frozen" as well as the 2019 sequel. The song "Let It Go," which was made popular by the film worldwide, went on to become a musical hit, scoring a 2014 Oscar for Best Original Song while also staying on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for years, according to the New York Post.

Video of the young Ukrainian girl meanwhile, was posted to social media on Thursday by Marta Smekhova, who says she filmed it with permission from the girl's mother, according to the Daily Mail.

"From the first word in the [bomb shelter] came complete silence ... everyone put their business aside and listen[ed] to a song by this girl who was just beaming light ... even men couldn't hold back the tears," Smekhova wrote, according to the outlet.

The video drew widespread support from people across the globe, one claiming to be a Dutch music producer who tweeted the girl an offer to record her and send the financial proceeds to support Ukraine’s resistance effort.

"Hi little princess, i'm a music producer from the Netherlands," the producer tweeting under the handle Magnolia Leaf wrote. "You have a beautiful voice. I will record a song or 2 or even a cd with you. Every penny will go to the people of Ukraine. Let's get together, with you and your parents.! And keep on singing, everybody loves it!"

