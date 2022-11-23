Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9M Film Role for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Ice Cube has confirmed that he lost a $9 million acting role for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports surfaced in October 2021 that the music artist and actor had been set to co-star alongside Jack Black in Sony's comedy, "Oh Hell No," but was dropped from the project. All cast members were reportedly required to be vaccinated in order to participate in production, which was planned to shoot in Hawaii at the time.

Production for the movie was scheduled to begin in winter of 2021 but was pushed back, with no new updates on a potential new release date.

Ice cube addressed the reports in a Nov. 20 episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," saying that he lost out on the acting gig because of his stance on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the motherf*****g jab," he said. "I turned down $9 million because I didn't want to get the jab. F*** that jab and f*** y'all for trying to make me get it. I don't know how Hollywood feels about me right now."

Shortly after that statement, he walked back on remarks that he turned down the role, explaining that it was taken from him because he denied the producers' vaccination request.

"Them mother******s wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot," he said. "I didn't turn it down. They just didn't give it to me."

Ice Cube added that he never caught COVID-19, so he didn't need the vaccine.

Throughout the pandemic, Ice Cube has promoted mask-wearing, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which noted that in August, Bacone College in Oklahoma thanked the star and others for a donation of 2,000 face masks.

In April 2020, the star unveiled "Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self" T-shirts on Instagram, with proceeds to benefit frontline health workers.

"Let's help the real Heroes," he captioned images of the shirts on Instagram.