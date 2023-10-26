×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hunger games | play | london

'The Hunger Games' to Be Turned Into London Stage Play

Thursday, 26 October 2023 10:47 AM EDT

"The Hunger Games" is set to open at a London theater next year in the first live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novels and the hugely successful film franchise.

Irish playwright, screenwriter and director Conor McPherson has adapted for theater the first book in Collins's young adult dystopian trilogy and the first film from "The Hunger Games" Lionsgate movie franchise, which starred Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen.

Matthew Dunster, playwright, director and former associate director at Shakespeare's Globe theater, will direct.

"To receive Suzanne Collins’ blessing to adapt ‘The Hunger Games’ for the stage is both humbling and inspiring. She has created a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever," McPherson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In a world where the truth itself seems increasingly up for grabs, ‘The Hunger Games’ beautifully expresses values of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for younger people especially.

"This is turbocharged storytelling of the highest order and I’m hugely excited to bring it to a new generation of theater goers and to Suzanne Collins’ longstanding and devoted fans."

Collins said she was "very excited" to be collaborating with McPherson and Dunster "as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of ‘The Hunger Games’ to the London stage."

The Lionsgate "Hunger Games" movies, which brought to the big screen Collins' tale of the oppressed residents of Panem, forced to compete in an annual televised gladiatorial contest to the death while the wealthy watched on, grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office.

Prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," set 64 years before the first installment of Collins' trilogy and starring Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth and Viola Davis, is scheduled for release globally in mid-November.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"The Hunger Games" is set to open at a London theater next year in the first live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novels and the hugely successful film franchise. Irish playwright, screenwriter and director Conor McPherson has adapted for theater the first book in...
hunger games, play, london
293
2023-47-26
Thursday, 26 October 2023 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved