×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: human skulls | customs | seized

Customs Agents Seize 6 Human Skulls Shipped to US

Customs Agents Seize 6 Human Skulls Shipped to US
A photograph of the skull of a missing person at the Human Identification Center of the Colombian prosecutor's Technical Investigation Body (CTI) in Medellin, Colombia, on Sept. 24, 2019. (JOAQUIN SARMIENTO/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 13 April 2022 11:44 AM

Several packages containing human skulls that were bound for Iowa were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an international mail facility, according to officials. 

CBP agriculture specialists came across the skulls at O’Hare International Airport's International Mail Facility in Chicago after they noticed that the boxes, which were from the Netherlands, "showed anomalies," prompting additional search protocols, a statement by the CBP noted.

After conducting X-rays, the officers discovered two skulls in one box, and three skulls in two other boxes wrapped in protective packaging. The skulls were referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further disposition. Further details were not immediately available. 

In total, the specialists have intercepted 1,667 agriculture shipments containing prohibited items that, in addition to human skulls, include live snails and live "pole moss" bathmats, which could "inadvertently introduce plant diseases, propagative materials and insects into the United States, which could harm U.S. agriculture," according to the statement.

"Our nation's food supply is constantly at risk from pests and disease not known to occur in the U.S. These significant interceptions by our CBPAS [CBP agriculture specialists] at the IMF at O’Hare exemplify CBP's continued commitment to safeguarding American agriculture," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director, field operations — Chicago field office.

In an unrelated, but just as unique incident, a box of human heads was stolen from a truck in Denver last month. A freight company truck was transporting the box for medical research purposes. Someone broke into it while it was parked in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, according to CBS News.

The blue-and-white box, which was marked with a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen," and a dolly were stolen.

The missing blue-and-white box and its contents were reportedly connected to "Science Care," a "body donation to science program that helps future generations through improved scientific research and education," according to its website

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Several packages containing human skulls that were bound for Iowa were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an international mail facility, according to officials. ...
human skulls, customs, seized
313
2022-44-13
Wednesday, 13 April 2022 11:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved