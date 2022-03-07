Box of Human Heads Stolen From Truck

A box of human heads has been stolen from a truck in Denver, authorities announced on Saturday.

A freight company truck was transporting the box for medical research purposes. Someone broke into it Thursday morning while it was parked in Denver's Central Park neighborhood, according to CBS News.

The blue-and-white box, which was marked with a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen," and a dolly were stolen.

"Pretty shocking. I guess I don’t see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know you never know," one local resident, Isaac Fields, told KDVR-TV. "Wow! I would have been so terrified."

The missing blue-and-white box and its contents were reportedly connected to "Science Care," a "body donation to science program that helps future generations through improved scientific research and education," according to its website.

"Well, my wife actually does Ph.D. research at the University of Colorado Anschutz," Fields said. "So cadavers are definitely utilized in certain situations. And I’m assuming that was probably the case."

Authorities have released limited information, leaving residents confounded, with many wondering whether the suspect intended to steal the remains or something else from the truck.

No arrests have been made as of Monday but police have warned that there's been an uptick in vehicle-related crimes such as auto theft and theft from motor vehicles in the Denver area.

Police are asking anybody who may know where the remains are, or anyone who has any information that can help identify the suspect(s) responsible, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP (7867).

Related Stories: