Abedin Reveals Romance With Soros Scion on Valentine's Day

Hillary Clinton's longtime aide Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, son of billionaire Democrat donor George Soros, cuddled at a Paris restaurant to show off their apparent dating status.

The power couple were pictured with red rose petals strewn across the table, along with two gift packages, and an animated sticker reading "Happy Valentine's Day" at the top of the shot.

The picture was shared on news sites including the New York Post.

Abedin, 47, smiled as her 38-year-old partner pulled her close for the photo.

Soros took over his father's $25 billion empire in 2023.

Abedin split from ex-husband Anthony Weiner in 2016 following a series of high-profile scandals — telling the British outlet, The Guardian, in 2021, he "didn't just break my heart, he ripped it out and stomped on it over and over again."