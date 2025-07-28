Hulk Hogan's Son Nick Breaks Silence on Dad's Death

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, broke his silence on his father's death with an emotional tribute, calling the late pro wrestling legend his "best friend."

Nick Hogan remembered his father on Saturday in an Instagram post that featured several photos of himself with Hulk Hogan.

"This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult," he said of his father's death.

He went on to describe Hulk Hogan as "the most incredible person" who would always be his hero.

"He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend," he wrote.

"He always has been my best friend, and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain," he continued. "I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him, and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life."

Concluding his post, the younger Hogan wrote that he would "do anything" to have his father back again but knew he was watching over him.

"I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud," he wrote. "Thank you for being the best dad in the world, and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog, and I will miss you forever."

Hulk Hogan died on July 26 at the age of 71.

Audio dispatch reviewed by People revealed that medics were still doing CPR on the elder Hogan 30 minutes after responding to the call for cardiac arrest.

Emergency crews administered CPR, and at 10:28 a.m., efforts were still underway as medics prepared to move him to the ambulance, according to dispatch audio.

He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Clearwater Fire Department reported.