Tags: hulk hogan | mike johnson | obituary

Speaker Johnson: Hogan Giant in Stature, Life

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 03:13 PM EDT

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was a "giant in stature and in life," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan," Johnson said in a post on X.

"From my childhood in the '80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace."

Hogan, 71, died Thursday at his Florida home. An official cause of death has not been released.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Thursday, 24 July 2025 03:13 PM
