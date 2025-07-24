Speaker Johnson: Hogan Giant in Stature, Life

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was a "giant in stature and in life," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.
"We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan," Johnson said in a post on X.
"From my childhood in the '80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace."
Hogan, 71, died Thursday at his Florida home. An official cause of death has not been released.
Solange Reyner ✉
Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.
