Speaker Johnson: Hogan Giant in Stature, Life

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan was a "giant in stature and in life," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"We all have fond memories of @HulkHogan," Johnson said in a post on X.

"From my childhood in the '80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace."

Hogan, 71, died Thursday at his Florida home. An official cause of death has not been released.