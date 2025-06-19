Hulk Hogan Hospitalized, Rep Denies Deathbed Rumors

Hulk Hogan has been hospitalized amid speculation that he is on his deathbed.

Reports emerged this week that the WWE Hall of Famer, 71, had been hospitalized, but his representative said in a statement to E! News that there is "no reason to panic."

Hogan has been experiencing ongoing "problems with his back" and recently had neck surgery, which "has indeed been successful," he confirmed.

Speculation over Hogan's health was fueled by comments made by YouTuber Bubba the Love Sponge, who claimed that the wrestler was "in the hospital" and "might not make it."

The comments come weeks after Hogan's representative told TMZ that the wrestling legend required a "little fusion procedure" to help him "feel a little better."

Hogan previously revealed that he has had dozens of surgeries.

"I've had like 25 surgeries in the last 10 years. Ten of them were back surgeries," he told Jake Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in September 2024. "I've had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything."

Earlier this year, Hulk Hogan was caught in the crossfire amid his ex-wife Linda Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan's public feud.

Tensions arose when Linda Hogan, 65, called her family "the worst mess" in a teary video.

"It's been 15 — or longer — years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is in the worst mess," she said in a since-expired video, according to Us Weekly. "Brooke doesn't talk to us. She's had twins. She got married; she didn't tell us. She had a huge fight with [her father]. I don't know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out, too."

The following day, Brooke Hogan responded to her mother's allegations, revealing that she was estranged from both of her parents but for separate reasons.

"No contact with my mom has nothing to do with my dad, and no contact with my father has nothing to do with my mother," she wrote in a statement to Instagram at the time, according to Us Weekly. "This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me my entire life."

Brooke Hogan, 36, said that she endured "extreme verbal and mental abuse" throughout her childhood, which would often escalate to physical confrontations. While she did not identify the person responsible for the alleged abuse, she emphasized that her accusations were "not directed" at either of her parents.

The next day, Linda Hogan responded, calling her a "narcissist" and seemingly addressing claims of abuse.

She denied her daughter's claims of abuse, admitting to spanking her once and calling her names, but said it wasn't as she described. She went on to accuse her daughter of being violent while drinking.

Brooke Hogan quickly responded, clarifying her post didn't accuse anyone directly but called her mother's accusations against her "serious" and baseless.