Hulk Hogan Breaks Silence on Feud With Ex-wife, Daughter

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has addressed the ongoing feud between his ex-wife Linda Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan.

The 71-year-old broke his silence in a lighthearted Instagram video, appearing alongside his new wife, Sky Daily Hogan. In the clip, the couple eat popcorn, wide-eyed and amused as they pretend to stare at a TV screen.

"Getting ready for the new HH TV show," the former WWE star captioned the video. "Coming soon!"

The post marks Hulk Hogan's first public response to the family drama.

Tension between Linda Hogan and Brooke Hogan reached a boiling point over the weekend. The feud was ignited last week, when Linda Hogan, 65, called her family "the worst mess" in a teary video.

"It's been 15 — or longer — years since I left Hulk Hogan, and my family is in the worst mess," she said in a since-expired video, according to Us Weekly. "Brooke doesn't talk to us. She's had twins. She got married, she didn't tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry [Hulk Hogan]. I don't know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out, too."

The following day, Brooke Hogan responded to her mother's allegations, revealing that she was estranged from both of her parents, but for separate reasons.

"No contact with my mom has nothing to do with my dad, and no contact with my father has nothing to do with my mother," she wrote in a statement to Instagram on Thursday, according to Us Weekly. "This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me my entire life."

Brooke Hogan, 36, said that she endured "extreme verbal and mental abuse" throughout her childhood, which would often escalate to physical confrontations. While she did not identify the person responsible for the alleged abuse, she emphasized that her accusations were "not directed" at either of her parents.

The next day, Linda Hogan responded, calling her a "narcissist" and seemingly addressing claims of abuse.

She denied her daughter's claims of abuse, admitting to spanking her once and calling her names, but said it wasn't as she described. She went on to accuse her daughter of being violent while drinking. Brooke Hogan quickly responded, clarifying her post didn't accuse anyone directly but called her mother's accusations against her "serious" and baseless.