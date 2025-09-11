Report: Hulk Hogan's $5 Million Estate Will Go to Son Nick

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, has filed court documents detailing the late wrestler's estate, valued at nearly $5 million.

The filings show Nick Hogan is the sole beneficiary, while Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, is not listed, Us Weekly reported

The documents, submitted Sept. 9 in Florida, request that Nick Hogan, 35, be named co-personal representative of the estate alongside Terry McCoy. The paperwork states Hulk Hogan executed a will in 2016 and made amendments in 2017, 2021, 2022, and most recently in July 2023.

According to the filing, Hulk Hogan's widow, Melanie Sky Daily, is identified as the surviving spouse. Brooke Hogan, 37, was not included as a beneficiary. It was previously reported that Brooke Hogan had asked her father to remove her from his will.

The estate includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency, approximately $799,000 in personal and intellectual property, and publicity rights valued at $4 million. It also lists an undetermined claim tied to a potential medical malpractice lawsuit. Daily is expected to pursue legal action against Hulk Hogan's doctors, alleging negligence in a May neck surgery.

The filings did not account for Hulk Hogan's real estate holdings. He owned two adjacent homes in Clearwater Beach, Florida, with an estimated combined value of $11 million. Those properties may be held under a trust or limited liability company.

Nick Hogan has also initiated legal action connected to his father's estate. On Sept. 2, he filed a federal lawsuit against Todd "Bubba the Love Sponge" Clem over a planned documentary.

The lawsuit argues the film would violate Hulk Hogan's copyrights and improperly feature the wrestler's 2006 sex tape involving Clem's then-wife. Nick Hogan requested the appointment of a curator to manage the case, and the court approved McCoy for that role.

Responding publicly, Clem denied involvement.

"I don't own any of it. They're suing the wrong people," he said. "You dumbass. Did you watch it? Do you realize your father is not portrayed in a bad light at all?"

Hulk Hogan died July 24 at his home in Florida from acute myocardial infarction. He was 71.

Nick Hogan paid tribute in a July 26 Instagram post, writing that his father was "the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero."

Brooke Hogan later shared her own message, saying, "My dad's blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments."