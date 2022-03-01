Hulk Hogan Shocks Fans with Surprise Divorce Announcement: 'I Thought Everyone Already Knew'

Hulk Hogan shocked fans when he made a surprise divorce announcement hours after posting video of himself with another woman who he later confirmed to be his new girlfriend.

In the video on Instagram, Hogan introduces a woman, who he calls Sky, to Poison rockstar Bret Michaels. The post raised a few eyebrows and it was not long before fans were questioning what happened to Hogan's wife, Jennifer McDaniel, prompting the wrestling legend to take to Twitter to clarify the matter.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky," he tweeted, adding: "I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

Hogan married McDaniel in 2010 and according to court documents obtained by TMZ, filed for divorce in October 2021. The divorce was reportedly finalized by the end of the year.

During his marriage to McDaniel, Hogan found himself embroiled in a sex tape scandal. In October 2012, Gawker published a portion of a sex tape featuring Hogan and the then-wife of his friend, Todd "Bubba the Love Sponge" Clem.

The release of the video led to Hogan suing the website for defamation. Hogan was eventually awarded $115 million after a jury found that his privacy was invaded, according to The Wrap.

In an interview with "Good Morning America" shortly after, Hogan said he broke down in tears after the jury ruled in his favor.

"I just did this crazy involuntary snort, like a 900-pound pig," he said. "And as I tried to not snort again, just — water just came pouring out of my eyes. I just started shaking."

Hogan also revealed that, during the trial, he found himself alone in a bathroom with Gawker founder Nick Denton.

"My first thought was, What if he just falls down and holds his neck or something? Who are they going to believe?" Hogan said. "My second thought was, If this was Wrestlemania and he was in the ring with me, just me and him, wouldn't that be fun?"