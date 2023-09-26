×
Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence on Split From Hugh Jackman

By    |   Tuesday, 26 September 2023 10:51 AM EDT

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has spoken out for the first time since news emerged of their separation after 27 years of marriage.

Furness made an impromptu appearance on the Australian radio show "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" Monday when co-hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson accidentally dialed her number live on air. 

"We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous," Sandilands told Furness, according to the Daily Mail.

"We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well," Sandilands continued.

"Thank you, guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet," Furness responded, appearing unfazed by the surprise call.

"I just feel it’s too soon," Sandilands added. "I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat."

Earlier this year, Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, announced in a joint statement released to People magazine that they had separated. 

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair shared. 

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

They added: "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Jackman and Furness also noted that this was "the sole statement either of us will make."

A few days later, Jackman spoke about the split when approached by a cameraman in the streets of New York, saying it was a "difficult time."

"I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street," Jackman added, according to the New York Post. "But I appreciate your thoughts, man."

The former couple met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series "Correlli," and tied the knot in a church outside Melbourne, Australia, the following year.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

