Hugh Jackman Addresses Split With Wife: A Difficult Time

Hugh Jackman has spoken about his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage.

The actor, when approached by members of the media in New York City to discuss the split, admitted that it was a "difficult time," according to the New York Post.

"I don’t feel quite right talking about it on the street," he noted.

When asked about the status of "Deadpool 3," which is in limbo due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, Jackman explained that he could not really give a timeframe until he could "get back to work."

"As soon as possible, man," he said.

On Friday Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, announced in a joint statement released to People magazine that they had separated.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair shared.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

They added: "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Jackman and Furness also noted that it was "the sole statement either of us will make."

The former couple met in 1995 while working on the Australian TV series "Correlli" and tied the knot in a church outside Melbourne, Australia, the following year.

In 2021, in celebration of their 25-year wedding anniversary, Jackman wrote on Instagram about how their destiny was "to be together."

"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," he wrote. "From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years — our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life — and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!"