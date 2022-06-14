Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19 Hours After Tony Awards

Hugh Jackman tested positive for COVID-19 hours after attending the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday.

The actor, who currently stars as Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" on Broadway, revealed his diagnosis Monday in a video on Instagram.

"I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again," he said.

Jackman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Musical at Sunday's Tony Awards, which required PCR testing ahead of the show for attendees sitting in the orchestra. At the ceremony, Jackman also performed "76 Trombones," which is the signature song of "The Music Man," with Sutton Foster and his cast onstage.

In his video, Jackman praised his standby, Max Clayton, who will fill in.

"Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years ... I can tell you from being in the room with him and from experience he's absolutely extraordinary," Jackman said.

"I'm just frustrated that I won't get to see him and cheer him on," he added. "But I will be cheering you on in my heart, Max. And to everyone, my whole cast in The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I'll be back as soon as I can."

Jackman said he wanted his announcement to serve as "another reminder" that "the real heroes of Broadway are our standbys, our understudies, and swings. ... And never has that been more obvious than in the past year. They give meaning to the phrase 'the show must go on,' and it will go on. And it will be amazing."

The production announced in an Instagram post that Clayton will begin performances June 14 and that Jackman is scheduled to return June 22.

In December, Jackman was forced to temporarily step away from the Broadway musical after first testing positive for COVID-19. He announced his return in January via an Instagram video.

"I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back," he said in the video. "To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule, but ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway."