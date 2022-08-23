'House of the Dragon' Star Emily Carey, Slammed by Fans, Axes Twitter

"House of the Dragon" star Emily Carey has deleted Twitter after fans slammed her for comments she made about her villainous character — a younger version of Alicent Hightower.

The 19-year-old sparked outrage last month when she appeared at Comic-Con in San Diego alongside fellow cast members to promote the "Game of Thrones" prequel. At the time Carey said she had invented a backstory to humanize her character and made comments about having the "freedom" to portray Alicent.

"There were some gaps that we had to fill, so to figure it all out I sort of started journaling, and … managed to come up with some form of backstory, and it proved to be very useful," Carey said, according to the New York Post.

"I've never had the freedom to create a whole human being like this before. So it was so much fun being able to go so in depth with her."

Carey went on to describe her character as "multifaceted" and having "many layers."

"I think lots of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think bringing her in younger, there was a lot more to explore," she said.

The comments drew the ire of fans of George R.R. Martin's spin-off book "Fire and Blood," who accused Carey of misunderstanding Alicent by attempting to justify her evolution.

In an interview with News.com.au., Carey said the criticism was so bad that she deleted her Twitter account.

"I'm 19, so I'm all on social media, and I've been on social media since I was a kid because I've worked since I was a kid, so I'm very conscious of things ... any hate that comes in, it's just ... it's a person behind a screen. You just have to move on from it," she told the publication.

"But I will say I did delete Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it's just so loud," Carey added. "Even when it's good, there's so many and it's so loud."