WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hollywood | film | romcom | actor | matthew mcconaughey

Matthew McConaughey Relocated to Texas to Escape Being 'Rom-Com Dude'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 01:38 PM EST

Matthew McConaughey has revealed that his decision to move from Hollywood to a Texas ranch was motivated by a need to escape being the "rom-com dude."

The actor spoke about his life and career during an appearance on the "Good Trouble" podcast, recalling how he had to learn about the importance of how to say no.

"'No' is just as important, if not more important. Especially if you have some level of success and access. 'No' becomes more important than 'yes,'" he said, according to CNN. "We all look around and see we've overleveraged our life with yeses and gone, geez, oh, man, I'm making C-minuses and all that [expletive] in my life because I said yes to too many things."

McConaughey rose to prominence with leading roles in a string of romantic comedies including "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Fool's Gold," and "The Wedding Planner." Despite his success, McConaughey said he realized he was on "auto-pilot" and something had to change.

"I was the rom-com dude, man; that was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well, and it was working," he said. "I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane — dramas and stuff that I wanted to do — were like, no, no, no, no, no McConaughey. Hollywood said no, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there."

He continued, "Since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing."

"I moved down to the ranch in Texas," McConaughey said. "I went down there, and I made a pact with my wife [model and actress Camila Alves McConaughey] and said, 'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.'"

McConaughey previously opened up about taking a two-year break from Hollywood after finding it difficult to find work outside of the rom-com genre.

"I've usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag," he told Interview Magazine. "When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff. Of course, I wasn't getting it, so I had to leave Hollywood for two years.”

Looking back, McConaughey admitted it was a "scary" decision to make.

"I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation," he continued, remembering saying, "I think I'm going to teach high school classes. I think I'm going to study to be a conductor. I think I'm going to go be a wildlife guide."

McConaughey shared that he wrestled with a "sense of insignificance" as he pursued his new path.

"But I made up my mind that that's what I needed to do, so I wasn't going to pull the parachute and quit the mission I was on," he added. "But it was scary, because I didn't know if I was ever going to get out of the desert."

His fears turned out to be unfounded, though. Returning to Hollywood, McConaughey landed roles in more dramatic films like "Mud," "Magic Mike," "Interstellar," and "Dallas Buyers Club," which earned him an Oscar for best actor.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Matthew McConaughey has revealed that his decision to move from Hollywood to a Texas ranch was motivated by a need to escape being the "rom-com dude."
hollywood, film, romcom, actor, matthew mcconaughey
541
2024-38-20
Wednesday, 20 November 2024 01:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved