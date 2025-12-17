Actors, Creators Launch Coalition to Push AI Rules

As artificial intelligence gains traction in Hollywood, a group of filmmakers, actors, and executives joined forces to push for common rules around how the technology is used.

Creators Coalition on AI (CCAI) was formed by 18 founding members and is supported by more than 500 signatories from across film, television, and related creative fields.

Its backers include Oscar winners, filmmakers, writers, showrunners, performers, producers, below-the-line workers, and executives. Organizers said the list of supporters continues to grow.

CCAI describes itself as an advisory council intended to help "upgrade our industry's systems and institutions" in response to rapid advances in generative AI.

The group said it wants to help set common rules for how AI is used in entertainment, including protections for creative work and ethical concerns.

The coalition said it will focus on four areas, including how creative data is used and paid for, job protections, guardrails against misuse like deepfakes, and maintaining human control over creative work.

The group said it is not trying to block AI, but wants to slow how AI is rolled out in entertainment.

"This is not a dividing line between the tech industry and the entertainment industry, nor a line between labor and corporations," it said. "Instead, we are drawing a line between those who want to do this fast, and those who want to do this right."

Founding members include Daniel Kwan and Jonathan Wang of "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "CODA" writer-director Sian Heder; actors Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; producer and former Academy president Janet Yang; and filmmaker David Goyer, among others.

More than 500 additional supporters have signed on, including Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Aaron Sorkin, Taika Waititi, Kristen Stewart, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Paulson, Sam Rockwell, Lilly Wachowski, Jenji Kohan, and Marisa Tomei.

Kwan and Wang started pulling the group together after months of conversations, pointing to the streaming boom as an example of what can go wrong when tech companies drive the decisions. Kwan said they know AI isn't going away, but want some basic rules in place before it reshapes the business, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wang said the reaction has been strong, with many in the industry already worried about where AI is headed. He said the issue is too large for any single group to tackle.

The launch accelerated after Disney announced a $1 billion investment and licensing deal with OpenAI tied to its Sora video platform. Founders said the agreement showed how little coordination exists around AI policy in Hollywood.

Leaders said the coalition is meant to start conversations, not negotiate deals. They pointed to a Nov. 10 meeting with representatives from the WGA, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, PGA, and Teamsters as a sign that groups are beginning to line up.

They said the coalition is meant to give the industry a place to talk through how AI is affecting creative work.