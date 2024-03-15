Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda Host Biden Fundraiser

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda are teaming up to co-host a Broadway fundraiser for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, featuring a performance of "Suffs: The Musical."

The musical, co-produced by Clinton, tells the story of the women's suffrage movement, Deadline reported. It started at the New York Public Theater and is set to begin previews on Broadway on March 26.

The Biden fundraiser is scheduled for April 3, with ticket prices ranging from $500 to $5,000, according to the invitation. All proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund and the Women's Leadership Forum.

The event is slated to take place shortly after Biden, along with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, are scheduled to attend a campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. Stephen Colbert will serve as the moderator.

The synopsis of "Suffs" sets the backdrop for the women's movement.

"It's 1913, and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — Suffs,' as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote," the website reads. "Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight.

"So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future."

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state, has long been enthusiastic about Broadway. In 2018, her political action organization, Onward Together, ran a contest offering the chance for someone to join her for a "Broadway play and chardonnay" experience, The Hill noted.

Miranda has consistently expressed his support for Biden. In 2020, the actor known for "Mary Poppins Returns" took part in a Spanish-language campaign ad targeting Puerto Rican voters in Florida to bolster Biden's candidacy.