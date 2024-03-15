×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hillary clinton | lin-manuel miranda | joe biden | fundraiser

Hillary Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda Host Biden Fundraiser

By    |   Friday, 15 March 2024 11:23 AM EDT

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda are teaming up to co-host a Broadway fundraiser for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, featuring a performance of "Suffs: The Musical."

The musical, co-produced by Clinton, tells the story of the women's suffrage movement, Deadline reported. It started at the New York Public Theater and is set to begin previews on Broadway on March 26.

The Biden fundraiser is scheduled for April 3, with ticket prices ranging from $500 to $5,000, according to the invitation. All proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund and the Women's Leadership Forum.

The event is slated to take place shortly after Biden, along with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, are scheduled to attend a campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall. Stephen Colbert will serve as the moderator.

The synopsis of "Suffs" sets the backdrop for the women's movement.

"It's 1913, and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — Suffs,' as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote," the website reads. "Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight.

"So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future."

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state, has long been enthusiastic about Broadway. In 2018, her political action organization, Onward Together, ran a contest offering the chance for someone to join her for a "Broadway play and chardonnay" experience, The Hill noted.

Miranda has consistently expressed his support for Biden. In 2020, the actor known for "Mary Poppins Returns" took part in a Spanish-language campaign ad targeting Puerto Rican voters in Florida to bolster Biden's candidacy.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda are teaming up to co-host a Broadway fundraiser for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, featuring a performance of "Suffs: The Musical."
hillary clinton, lin-manuel miranda, joe biden, fundraiser
310
2024-23-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 11:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved