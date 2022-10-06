Hilary Swank Reveals She Is Pregnant With Twins

Hilary Swank is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

The soon-to-be-first-time-mom announced the news Wednesday during an appearance on "Good Morning America," saying, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Swank was relieved to share the news, adding, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

The Oscar-winning actor also revealed that cast and crew on her latest project, "Alaska Daily," were in the dark about her pregnancy until her announcement this week. However, she suspected they had an inclination that something had changed in her in the last few months.

"You don't tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason," Swank told the Associated Press. "But then, like, you're growing and you're using the bathroom a lot and you're eating a lot. I'm sure there's been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, 'Oh, it all makes sense now.'"

Swank explained that she went to great lengths to conceal her pregnancy, which included wearing jackets and cutting a pair of her pants that no longer fit.

"The continuity (person) was like, 'That doesn't match [a previous take,]'" the star continued. "And I'm like, 'Oh, you know, it's OK, it'll work.' And they're like, 'No, it doesn't match.' And I'm like, 'Oh, I think it's OK. I think we can make it work.' And she's like, 'Well, you're an executive producer, so you can do what you want, but that doesn't work.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to be able to tell people soon.'"

Swank also delivered a health update during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," where she said, "I'm feeling great right now, even with the time, you know, I'm on Pacific time, so I'm a little cross-eyed with that. But I'm feeling good right now," according to CNN.