Tags: hilary duff | eating disorder | body dysmorphia

Hilary Duff Reveals She Suffered from a 'Horrifying' Eating Disorder

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff reads during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove on June 30, in Los Angeles. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Epic)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 December 2022 12:04 PM EST

Hilary Duff was 17 years old when she found herself in the grips of an eating disorder and now the Disney Channel alum is ready to speak about the experience.

"Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, I am on camera and actresses are skinny. It was horrifying," she recounted during an interview with Women's Health Australia while discussing how she overcame her body dysmorphia.

Duff shot into the limelight in 1998 after she was cast in "Casper Meets Wendy," followed by her Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire." The show ran for two seasons and launched a feature adaptation in 2003. It was around that time that Duff developed an eating disorder.

However, she is now taking the time to appreciate her health and participating in activities that "make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body."

"Spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity and getting enough sleep and balance in my diet" made the difference, the star told Women's Health.

Earlier this year Duff also opened up about her relationship with her body when she posed nude for the cover of Women's Health.

"I'm proud of my body," she said at the time. "I've gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through."

Duff explained that over the past few years she had gained "a lot" of respect for her body.

"It's taken me all of the places I need to go," she said, adding that it helped her build "a beautiful family." Duff is mother to daughter Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 20 months, with husband Matthew Koma. She also co-parents son Luca Cruz, 10, with retired NHL ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"I feel like the older I get, the more confident I get in my own skin," Duff added. "And my body's been many different shapes and sizes and I'm really just fascinated by, one, being a woman. And two, all the changes that your body can go through throughout your lifetime."

