Hilaria Baldwin Says Telling Kids About 'Rust' Shooting Was 'Heart-Wrenching'

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, has admitted it has been "heart-wrenching" having to explain the "Rust" shooting to their children.

Alec was holding a prop gun during rehearsals for the film when it accidentally discharged, firing a live round that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and Director Joel Souza wounded. The incident has caused an uproar and Alec and Hilaria are now having to face their critics while also being forced to explain the tragic events to their six children.

"I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently," Hilaria said in an Instagram story on Tuesday, according to Page Six. "You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been."

Hilaria revealed that there were moments when she would "just freeze" knowing she was the adult having to guide her family but at the same time felt so lost as to what direction was the right one to take.

"There is no manual we are provided," she continued. "Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I’m in the adult position, and I’m like, Shouldn’t I know what to do? You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you."

Hilaria's comments come as the nation prepares to tune in to ABC to watch Alec sit down to give his first interview since the accidental shooting on Oct. 21. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos in an excerpt made available by ABC, Alec insists that he had "no idea" how a live bullet got onto the set of his film, but said that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the firearm.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin explained. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

During the interview, which will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Alec also spoke about Hutchins' death.

"I think back and I think of what could I have done," he said. "She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her], and admired ... I mean, even now I find it hard to believe that [she's gone]. It doesn't seem real to me."