Hilaria Baldwin Admits to Mistakes Following Heritage Scandal

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, is speaking out about the "remarkably difficult" year that has passed.

The 37-year-old mom of six, who was plagued by a heritage scandal last year, opened up about the past 12 months, admitting that there have been "mistakes" along the way, during the debut episode of her and Alec's podcast "What's One More."

"This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us between the pandemic, politics, the economy, and raising children in these stressful times," Hilaria said.

She went on to admit, "We all make mistakes along the way. We're all imperfect. But we're also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right. Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles, and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn."

Hilaria faced widespread criticism last year when social media users accused her of being a white woman who has been faking her Spanish heritage. The allegations mounted after a Twitter user shared a video in which Hilaria slipped between a Spanish and English accent and admitted not knowing how to say "cucumber" in English despite growing up in Massachusetts. The tweet has since been made private.

Reports then emerged that highlighted conflicting information, as well as several incidents that suggested Hilaria had been faking it. According to the New York Post, she originally claimed in her online biography that she was born in Mallorca, Spain, but in an Instagram video, she admitted to being born in Boston and spending a large portion of her childhood in Massachusetts.

It was also reported that her real name is Hillary Hayward-Thomas and that her mother is a Harvard Medical School professor and her father is a Georgetown University-educated lawyer.

Hilaria addressed some of the claims In an interview with The New York Times.

"There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary," she said.

The biographies with conflicting information were unverified, she explained, and the NBC "Today" cooking segment that was doing the rounds on social media in which she forgets the English word for "cucumber," was due to nerves at having to appear on live TV. She got confused with the word, Hilaria said, adding that the strength of her English and Spanish accents was dependent on how happy or upset she is feeling.

